BOOM To Host 'AI For Good Summit 2021' To Highlight The Role Of Artificial Intelligence In Driving Change

The Summit, to be held on November 18-19, 2021, will host renowned global leaders within the tech industry to discuss how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can solve some of humanity's biggest problems and the need for a robust policy response to facilitate AI's wide-scale use.

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOOM, India's premier verification platform, will launch its maiden virtual event 'AI for Good Summit 2021' focusing on the use and impact of Artificial Intelligence on the future of businesses, industries and the world at large, particularly in the post-COVID-19 era.

With the growing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by companies in almost every sector, it is no longer a question of if AI will change the world, but how and what industries will be affected first, and in what way. However, the accuracy of the results is largely based on its ability to process and analyse large amounts of complex data. Thus, to make the most of AI-led opportunities to break down this data to improve the world and the way we work, several challenges need to be addressed first.

Connecting these dots between data, AI and the future, BOOM will host the 2-day summit to bring together thought-leaders, policymakers and business leaders across the globe. Some of these speakers are Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary, Information Technology (IT); Government of Telangana; Nitin Aggarwal, Sr. Technical PM, Cloud AI Services, Google, USA; Roberto Croci, Managing Director, Microsoft for Startups MEA, UAE; Aleksa Gordic, Deepminder & AI EpiphanyFounder, Serbia; Ibrahim Haddad, Executive Director, LF AI & Data Foundation, USA; Trapti Kalra, Artificial Intelligence Leader, IBM, India; Nitin Sareen, SVP, Consumer Analytics and Marketing Lead at Wells Fargo, India; Akshaya Bhargava, Founder & Executive Chairman, Bridgeweave Ltd., UK; Govindraj Ethiraj, Founder, BOOM and many more.

Through the Summit, these speakers will discuss relevant topics such as: • Role of AI In Building Trust in Business • AI & The Pandemic - The Big Takeaways • Autonomous Driving in India and Its Global Impact • Open-source Toolkits for Building Trustworthy AI systems • Role Of AI In Building Trust in Business • Democratization of AI: Bridging AI To the Next Billion • Building ML Systems for Fairness at Scale • AI's Role in Preserving Culture & Improving Accessibility to The Disadvantaged • Practitioner Viewpoint on What It Takes to Make AI/ML Work at an Enterprise • Power of AI: Empowering Digital Investors • AI & Ethics Earlier this year, BOOM also launched Decode - a unique vertical dedicated to the intersection of the internet and society, with a special focus on technology, tech policy and law implementation. To know more about Decode, visit: https://www.boomlive.in/decode The BOOM AI For Good Summit 2021 is an exclusive event with free registration. To access, log into https://www.aiforgood.boomlive.in/. The virtual event will be also be streamed on BOOM's social media pages on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About BOOM: Founded by Govindraj Ethiraj, BOOM is an independent media initiative with a trusted readership that seeks verified information. The first Indian member of the International Fact Checking Network (IFCN), BOOM is one of India's first and leading fact-checking platforms, committed to providing readers journalistically VERIFIED facts since 2014. BOOM is a primary source for accurate and accountable journalism, publishing independently VERIFIED INFORMATION and fact checks across genres, from business and technology to health and medicine. BOOM's work in fighting misinformation encompasses the use of artificial intelligence for good and a strong cyber defence environment. For more details, visit https://www.boomlive.in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1690701/AI_for_GOOD_Summit_2021_Event_Creative_Final.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)