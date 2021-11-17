Oppo Find X2 receiving ColorOS 12 update in India; Reno 6 series next

Oppo has started rolling out the ColorOS 12 beta version, based on Android 12, to Find X2 units in India. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition will the next to receive the update from November 22 onwards, followed by Reno 6 5G from November 25th, the company announced on Wednesday.

Starting today, the update is rolling out to Oppo Find X2 on a batch-by-batch basis, which means a limited number of users will get it. The roll-out plan doesn't apply to carrier-exclusive models.

Cumulatively, the update will include more and more models, such as, the OPPO Find, Reno, F and A series – letting more users to enjoy ColorOS' inclusive design, smooth experience, and newest features, comprising of the visualized battery dashboard, inclusive design language, Anti-peeping notifications and many more.

ColorOS 12

The ColorOS 12 brings a refreshed design and several new features for improved productivity, privacy and security. These include Omoji, personalized 3D Avatars with over 200 fashion accessories and expressions, Smart Sidebar 2.0, Quick Glance cards, Privacy Dashboards, Approximate Location Sharing, among others

The new system is said to reduce memory occupation by up to 30 percent and background battery consumption by 20 percent.

(With inputs from ADfactors PR)