BDL inks Export Contract worth USD 21 million with Airbus Defense & Space for CMDS

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-11-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 23:10 IST
Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Wednesday signed an export contract with Airbus Defense & Space, Spain for supply of Counter Measures Dispensing System (CMDS). Under the contract, BDL will supply its in-house developed CMDS to Airbus, it said in a release here.

The contract, valued at around USD 21 million, was signed by NP Diwakar, Director (Technical) BDL and Arnal Didier Dominique, Sr Vice President Airbus Defense and Space, S.A.U., at Bengaluru on Wednesday, it said.

