New backgrounds and styles added to Google Meet on web

Google Meet on the web has added five new immersive backgrounds which you can add before joining or during a video call.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 09:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Google

Google Meet on the web has added five new immersive backgrounds which you can add before joining or during a video call. You can use the new settings panel to quickly access and add background images and styles during Google Meet calls.

The newly-added backgrounds feature subtle animation that gives your background life or changes your lighting. Cafe and condo interiors will have various iterations, such as snowy or rainy weather, which will help dispersed teams better represent their current time zone and climate, Google wrote in a blog post.

Additionally, Google has added more options to let you customize your Meet video with various light and color filters and more stylised backgrounds.

New backgrounds and styles in Google Meet on the web are initially rolling out to Rapid Release domains while gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains will commence on December 2, 2021. They will be available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers, but not to users with personal Google Accounts.

How to change the background and use effects in Google Meet?

Admins can enable or disable immersive backgrounds and styles from the Admin console > Apps > Google Workspace > Settings for Google Meet > Meet video setting. End users, on the other hand, can use the feature when enabled by their admin.

To change your background before a video call:

  • Open Google Meet
  • Select a meeting
  • On the bottom right of your self view, click Apply visual effects
  • Select a background or use visual effects
  • Click Join Now

To change your background during a video call:

  • On the bottom, click More (three-dot icon)
  • Click Apply visual effects
  • Select a background

