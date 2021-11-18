KDDI subsidiary Chubu taps Nokia to conduct 5G Sub-6GHz SA network trial

Chubu Telecommunications Co. (ctc), a subsidiary of KDDI, has partnered with Nokia to conduct a 5G standalone (SA) network trial in the high-band Sub-6GHz spectrum in Japan. The trial is utilizing the Sub-6GHz (n79) 4.6-4.9 spectrum band for enhanced capacity.

The trial will take the telco one step closer to high-speed and ultra-reliable low latency connectivity. It will also explore how businesses can utilize the local 5G network to improve the efficiency of solutions such as remote monitoring, video transmission, and image analysis, Nokia said in a press release on Wednesday.

Commenting on this partnership, Donny Janssens, Head of Customer Team, Nokia Enterprise Japan, said, "We are pleased to be conducting this local 5G standalone network trial together with ctc. Our 5G standalone in the Sub-6 spectrum band will enable ctc to explore new capabilities and revenue opportunities while enhancing its network's operational efficiency."

The trial is utilizing a local 5G network which is independent of a traditional mobile network and is less susceptible to communication failures or disasters in other locations. Nokia is supplying its AirScale product portfolio and Compact Mobility Unit (CMU) to support both 5G indoor and outdoor connectivity.

For this trial, Nokia's 5G standalone core was installed at Chubu Telecommunications' Lab, and 5G base stations were installed at another Lab and at an apartment complex in Japan's Nagoya City. The telco will examine the construction and operational processes of installing a 5G Core and 5G base station and verify the application of local 5G including the radio wave propagation characteristics and communication performance in a live environment.

"We are delighted to partner with Nokia to unlock local 5G's full potential in Japan. With this trial, our effort is to explore the best of local 5G to deliver a high-speed, best-in-class ultra-broadband experience to our customers while preparing for practical use," said Kazuhide Yokoi, Director, Corporate Strategy, Chubu Telecommunications.