China has no plans to replace foreign technology, says foreign ministry

China has no plans to replace foreign technology, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, in response to a media report which said China was accelerating efforts to replace U.S. technology.

Bloomberg reported on Nov. 16 that China has empowered a government-backed organization to vet and approve local suppliers in areas from cloud to semiconductors which are considered sensitive in an effort to expedite plans to replace American and foreign technology.

