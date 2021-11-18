Left Menu

China has no plans to replace foreign technology, says foreign ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-11-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 13:22 IST
China has no plans to replace foreign technology, says foreign ministry
  Country:
  • China

China has no plans to replace foreign technology, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, in response to a media report which said China was accelerating efforts to replace U.S. technology.

Bloomberg reported on Nov. 16 that China has empowered a government-backed organization to vet and approve local suppliers in areas from cloud to semiconductors which are considered sensitive in an effort to expedite plans to replace American and foreign technology.

