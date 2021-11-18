China has no plans to replace foreign technology, says foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-11-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 13:22 IST
China has no plans to replace foreign technology, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, in response to a media report which said China was accelerating efforts to replace U.S. technology.
Bloomberg reported on Nov. 16 that China has empowered a government-backed organization to vet and approve local suppliers in areas from cloud to semiconductors which are considered sensitive in an effort to expedite plans to replace American and foreign technology.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
