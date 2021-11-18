France launches new measures against school bullying
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday the launch of a new app against school bullying as well a change to the law aiming to widen parental control on all electronic devices used by children.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday the launch of a new app against school bullying as well a change to the law aiming to widen parental control on all electronic devices used by children. "Unfortunately, today, bullying still goes on in schools, on social media, without any moment of peace for the victims," Macron said in a video published on his Twitter account.
"We will change the law to make parental control more efficient, by ensuring it will be installed by default on each phone, computer and tablet used by children", he added. Earlier this year, Macron had launched a help line - 3018 - against school bullying.
