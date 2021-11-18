Plan to set up 100 SANCHU Animal Hospitals by 2024, says official

Left Menu

Spread across 2,000 square foot, the hospital has three doctors, a press release said.

Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI): SANCHU Animal Hospital, an initiative of city-based industrialist and CMD of fast moving consumer goods major CavinKare C K Ranganathan is planning to set up 100 facilities across the country by 2024, an official of the company said on Thursday.

The healthcare provider for pets announced the opening of its fourth facility at Velachery here. Spread across 2,000 square foot, the hospital has three doctors, a press release said.

''With the launch of SANCHU's fourth facility at Velachery, we have extended the access to our uncompromised and quality healthcare and grooming services to the pet owners in and around the locality'', Director (retail) of the facility Manuranjith said.

''Our main goal for SANCHU is to expand to 100 facilities by 2024 to make our services available across the country. We strive to provide the highest quality healthcare and client satisfaction with the leading-edge technology and equipment available across all our facilities,'' he said.

The hospital has many premium amenities such as pet salon and spa, pet supermarket, in-house laboratory equipped with services like ECG, x-ray, ultrasound, among others.

