High-end handbags go up for auction in London

A wide range of designer handbags are going under the hammer at a Christie's auction this month, with some expected to fetch more than $100,000. "Handbags Online: The London Edit" is open for bidding until Nov. 23, with bags, luggage and accessories on offer.

Highlights include handbags in a range of colours by French luxury leather goods maker Hermes, known for its $10,000 plus Birkin and Kelly ranges. Leading the lot is a Hermes Birkin 20 Matte Béton Alligator, White Togo & Swift Leather Faubourg Sellier bag, depicting the front of Hermes' flagship Paris store in Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore.

Released this year in limited numbers, the bag has a price estimate of 80,000 pounds - 100,000 pounds ($107,832- $134,790). "It's very unusual to see that many bags at the same time because obviously whenever you go to the shop, you will not be able to see that many models and colours," Lucile Andreani, head of sales EMEA handbags and accessories at Christie's, told Reuters at a preview on Thursday.

"We have almost 200 bags ... (items start) from 100 pounds and it's up to 80,000 pounds so it's a very wide range." Other Hermes bags include a limited edition chevron motif Fauve Barénia & Bog Oak Kellywood 22, which is seen fetching 60,000 - 80,000 pounds and a shiny Cocoan Porosus Crocodile Birkin 35, adorned with 18 carat yellow gold and yellow sapphire hardware. It is seen fetching 50,000 - 70,000 pounds.

"Most of our clients are using the bags because they are made to be used," Andreani said, adding buyers were mostly private collectors. Other items for sale include a Louis Vuitton Zinc Explorer Trunk, dating from the 1890s and with a 30,000 - 40,000 pound price tag, and a Chanel red carbon fibre surfboard, estimated at 6,000 - 8,000 pounds. ($1 = 0.7419 pounds)

