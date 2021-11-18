Spotify rolls out lyrics feature globally for free, paying users

Available across iOS, Android, desktop, games consoles, and TVs, Spotify has finally rolled out its real-time lyrics feature globally, after previously only offering it in a limited selection of countries. As per The Verge, the lyrics are provided by Musixmatch, which claims to offer lyrics for "over 8 million" titles and will be accessible on basically every platform where Spotify has an app.

These platforms include iOS, Android, desktop computers, gaming consoles, and smart TVs. The company has made this feature available to both free and premium listeners. There is also a social element provided by Spotify, which allows a user to share lyrics on social media.

As per The Verge, the company says the feature will be available across the "majority" of its music library. With the introduction of the new lyrics feature, Spotify said that it's discontinuing its 'Behind the Lyrics' feature.

For the uninformed, Spotify earlier worked with Musixmatch to display song lyrics until parting ways with the company in 2016. Since then, it's offered a 'Behind the Lyrics' feature following its partnership with Genius. The feature offers background information on songs, but it's less useful for karaoke sessions. Although it's offered lyrics in some markets, like Japan, the feature hasn't received a widespread launch in western markets like the US, according to The Verge. (ANI)

