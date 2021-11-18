Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra's leaked renders confirm notched display

Rumors about the South Korean Tech Giant Samsung's upcoming Galaxy tab S8 Ultra had started doing rounds this summer but people got a good look at the tablet and its specs only recently.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra's leaked renders confirm notched display
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Rumors about the South Korean Tech Giant Samsung's upcoming Galaxy tab S8 Ultra had started doing rounds this summer but people got a good look at the tablet and its specs only recently. According to GSM Arena, a series of renders suggested that the device will come with a notch that's quite similar to this year's MacBooks from Apple.

Well, unfortunately, the authenticity of those images is confirmed by one of the most reputable Samsung tipsters on the web. Ice Universe shared what appears to be an official-looking render of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra confirming the existence of the notch.

However, the good news is that the notch houses two selfie cameras, one of which is of the ultrawide variety. The latter can also shoot 2160p@60fps videos so likely the main one can do too, and by the looks of it, the notch is considerably smaller than the one found on the MacBooks, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021