LG partners with NVIDIA to bring GeForce NOW cloud gaming to its TVs

LG Electronics has partnered with NVIDIA to develop a Smart TV app of GeForce NOW cloud gaming service for LG Smart TVs running webOS, the South Korean firm announced on Thursday.

Starting this week, GeForce NOW app will be available in beta in the LG Content Store on select 2021 LG 4K OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TV models in 80 markets. LG TV owners with compatible TVs will be able to play over 35 free-to-play games with just a compatible controller, no additional hardware required.

In a press release, LG said that the NVIDIA GeForce NOW beta is fully functional with no restrictions in features or service.

"LG customers are expecting the best when it comes to gaming on a large screen. Partnering with NVIDIA to bring GeForce NOW to LG TV owners is a sign of our commitment to deliver the best gaming experience on LG TVs running webOS," said Lee Sang-woo, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company.

With the premier cloud game-streaming service, gamers can start playing games including Rocket League and Destiny 2 and hit titles such as Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Crysis Remastered Trilogy, at up to 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second, on LG TVs and continue on nearly any device they own.

GeForce NOW is currently available on NVIDIA SHIELD, Windows PC, macOS, Chrome OS, Android and Safari browser for iPhone and iPad.