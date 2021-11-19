Left Menu

Nokia, UNICEF team up to provide digital, entrepreneurial skills to young Moroccans

Under this partnership, Nokia will support UNICEF'S UPSHIFT program to build skills and opportunities for most marginalized and vulnerable youth, enabling them to support and give back to their communities as well as becoming increasingly productive through employment or self-employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 19-11-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 11:36 IST
  • Morocco

Nokia, UNICEF and Orange Foundation have joined forces to empower marginalized young Moroccans, especially girls, with digital, entrepreneurial and environmental skills, the Finnish network equipment vendor said on Thursday. from vulnerable backgrounds.

The Orange Foundation Morocco will assist and mentor the young people enrolled in the UPSHIFT program through its employees who will contribute in the different stages of the program on selected areas such as providing training in digital skills.

We believe in the power of collaboration to drive development, and are proud to team up with Orange Foundation to support our partner UNICEF's flagship program, UPSHIFT, in Morocco. By together focusing on youth social innovation and entrepreneurship, we will empower underprivileged youth and equip them with digital, entrepreneurial and green skills.

Pierre Chaume, VP, North and West Africa Market Unit at Nokia

The UPSHIFT program runs in partnership with the Moroccan Ministry of Education (Second Chance Schools initiative) and the Ministry of Youth (Youth Houses and Women centers).

The program will equip at least 1,400 young people, of which at least 60% will be girls, with transferable skills such as working with others, self-esteem, creativity and communication. They will also be supported in digital skills development and in raising their awareness of environmental challenges such as climate change.

