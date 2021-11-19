Armenia says six of its soldiers killed in Nov 16 clashes with Azerbaijan -Ifax

Armenia's defence ministry said on Friday six of its soldiers were killed in border clashes with Azerbaijan on Nov. 16, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Tuesday to a ceasefire at their border, the Armenian defence ministry said, after Russia urged them to step back from confrontation following the deadliest clash since a war last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)