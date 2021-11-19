Armenia says six of its soldiers killed in Nov 16 clashes with Azerbaijan -Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-11-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 12:11 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Armenia's defence ministry said on Friday six of its soldiers were killed in border clashes with Azerbaijan on Nov. 16, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.
Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Tuesday to a ceasefire at their border, the Armenian defence ministry said, after Russia urged them to step back from confrontation following the deadliest clash since a war last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interfax
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Armenian
- defence ministry
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Azerbaijan celebrates Nagorno-Karabakh victory anniversary
Azerbaijan secures $350 mln in loans to fight COVID-19 -ministry
Soccer-North Macedonia rout Armenia to boost World Cup hopes
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree ceasefire after border clash - Armenia
Armenian PM accuses Azeri forces of breaching border, sacks defence minister