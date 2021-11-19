Left Menu

Asus Zenfone 8 gets November 2021 security patch with latest update

Updated: 19-11-2021 15:09 IST
Image Credit: Asus

Asus is rolling out a new ZenUI-based software update to the Zenfone 8 that bumps up its Android security patch level to November 2021 and also optimizes the system stability.

The firmware version of the update is 30.12.112.56 and it is rolling out to the Japanese, Russian, European and worldwide units of the Zenfone 8 bearing the model number 'ZS590KS'.

Release note

  • Optimized system stability
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021-11-05

Starting today, Asus is rolling out the update in batches, so it might take some time for the update to reach your device. If you haven't received the update notification yet, check it manually by navigating to the phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Starting next month, the Asus Zenfone 8 will start receiving the Android 12 update. The company has already recruited beta testers for the Android 12 update.

Asus Zenfone 8: Specifications

The Zenfone 8 sports a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. Under the hood, the phone features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 5G octa-core processor coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography and video shooting, the phone has a dual rear camera module housing a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual PD autofocus. For selfies and video chatting, you get a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with Dual PDAF on the front.

The Asus Zenfone 8 packs a 4000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging technology that is claimed to deliver 60% charge in 25 minutes. Connectivity and other features onboard the phone include - WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound, etc.

