Slovenian prosecutor nomination is a good step, Commission says
The European Commission said on Friday it welcomed the nomination of two Slovenian prosecutors to the European prosecutor's office but wanted to see the procedure completed.
"This is a step in the right direction," a Commission spokesperson told a regular briefing.
"We'll continue to follow developments closely until the appointment procedure is successfully and lawfully completed. You will remember that the Commission has ... repeatedly called on Slovenia to nominate the delegated prosecutors without any further delay," the spokesperson said.
