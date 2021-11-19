Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4 specs and details leak

Left Menu

Korean tech giant Samsung, which recently launched its latest foldable devices, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, has already started working on its next-generation foldable smartphones.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Korean tech giant Samsung, which recently launched its latest foldable devices, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, has already started working on its next-generation foldable smartphones. As per GSM Arena, Samsung has started working on the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4, and the first rumoured information about these has now been leaked out of Korea.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is said to come with an improved under-display camera tech, and this time around both selfie cams (on the inside screen as well as on the outside one) will be of this nature. The rear cameras are expected to be improved as well, although we don't yet know what exactly that means. The Fold4 should also have a new hinge, which will make it lighter than its predecessor, and there's also going to be improved water and dust resistance.

The battery capacity won't change much compared to the Fold3, and the release time frame should be eerily similar to that of the previous generation. Speaking of Flip4, there are prototypes in development both with an under-display selfie camera, as well as with the traditional hole punch - looks like Samsung hasn't decided which way to go yet.

The company is also reportedly considering whether to improve the hinge in a similar fashion to the Fold4. The Flip4 will also get improved water and dust resistance, and the same battery capacity and external display size as the Flip3. The Flip4 should launch alongside the Fold4 in the second half of 2022. It goes without saying that you should take all of this with a pinch of salt, as it's the first rumour on the matter, and the development of these two devices is not very advanced yet.

However, it's interesting to get the first glimpse of what to expect from Samsung's 2022 foldable handsets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

