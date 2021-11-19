AIMIL Pharma launches ayurveda-based beauty product

The Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre in Kannauj has come up with beauty products in association with the Delhi-based AIMIL Pharma in line with the Union government's push for application of Ayurveda in food and beauty products.

The product -- Ayouthveda -- has been prepared by adding time-tested herbs which are also used in medicines.

''This has twin benefits. On one hand, these products enhance beauty without compromising with health and on the other, the wellbeing of the consumers is ensured by acting as natural supplements and curbing the progression of infection, if any,'' said Dr Sanchit Sharma, the executive director of AIMIL Pharma.

He was addressing an event here to launch the line of products on Friday.

Sharma said the Ayouthveda products have been developed after intense research. ''Researchers have conducted in-depth studies as a result of which these products have a unique integration of herbs and beauty ingredients,'' he said.

The products in the Ayouthveda line of cosmetics include Anti-Acne face wash gel which has been sourced from an exotic garcinia fruit to treat pimples which are useful for oily and dry skin, and an anti-hair fall tonic in which 42 kinds of herbs and eight types of essential oils have been used.

