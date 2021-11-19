Left Menu

AIMIL Pharma launches ayurveda-based beauty product

On one hand, these products enhance beauty without compromising with health and on the other, the wellbeing of the consumers is ensured by acting as natural supplements and curbing the progression of infection, if any, said Dr Sanchit Sharma, the executive director of AIMIL Pharma.He was addressing an event here to launch the line of products on Friday.Sharma said the Ayouthveda products have been developed after intense research.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 20:37 IST
AIMIL Pharma launches ayurveda-based beauty product
  • Country:
  • India

The Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre in Kannauj has come up with beauty products in association with the Delhi-based AIMIL Pharma in line with the Union government's push for application of Ayurveda in food and beauty products.

The product -- Ayouthveda -- has been prepared by adding time-tested herbs which are also used in medicines.

''This has twin benefits. On one hand, these products enhance beauty without compromising with health and on the other, the wellbeing of the consumers is ensured by acting as natural supplements and curbing the progression of infection, if any,'' said Dr Sanchit Sharma, the executive director of AIMIL Pharma.

He was addressing an event here to launch the line of products on Friday.

Sharma said the Ayouthveda products have been developed after intense research. ''Researchers have conducted in-depth studies as a result of which these products have a unique integration of herbs and beauty ingredients,'' he said.

The products in the Ayouthveda line of cosmetics include Anti-Acne face wash gel which has been sourced from an exotic garcinia fruit to treat pimples which are useful for oily and dry skin, and an anti-hair fall tonic in which 42 kinds of herbs and eight types of essential oils have been used.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021