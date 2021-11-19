Business brief

Imaging technologies firm Fujifilm India has started new service and repair centres across 11 tier-II cities in India, expanding its network in smaller markets.

As part of that, it recently inaugurated new authorised service and repair centres across 11 cities in India like Lucknow, Jaipur, Patiala, Ludhiana, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Guwahati, Patna and Bhubaneswar, where it will provide service and repair facilities.

All these authorised service centres are capable of providing repair services for its instant camera series Instax completely, it added.

Arun Babu, general manager (EID, optical devices and Instax division), said, ''Fujifilm India is delighted to open new authorised service centres at 11 locations all over India, to provide world-class service to the customers — be it online consultations or product service on the same day.'' He added that Fujifilm India has always been committed to its customers and these service centres will further enhance its footprint and stronghold in the industry.

