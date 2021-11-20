MediaTek unveils Pentonic 2000 SoC for 8K 120Hz TVs

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has unveiled Pentonic 2000, an all-in-one flagship chip for next-generation flagship 8K TVs that are expected to launch in the global market in 2022. It's the world's first commercial TV chip manufactured using TSMC's 7nm process technology.

"The new Pentonic 2000 chip is designed with all the flagship features consumers are looking for – from the latest display and audio technologies to super-fast refresh rates, powerful AI capabilities, picture-in-picture streaming and more," said Dr. Mike Chang, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Smart Home Business Group at MediaTek.

Touted as the first chip with an integrated 8K 120Hz MEMC engine, Pentonic 2000 supports 8K 120Hz displays, and can even support 144Hz for gaming PC hardware and the ninth generation of consoles. The chip supports multiple picture-in-picture (PiP) or picture-by-picture (PbP) screens, allowing consumers to open multiple apps and stream from different sources simultaneously.

Pentonic 2000 is also the first commercial 8K TV chip with Versatile Video Coding (VVC) H.266 media support. Other features include an ultra-wide memory bus, ultra-fast UFS 3.1 storage, Dolby's latest imaging and audio technologies, MediaTek Wi-Fi 6E and 5G support. The chip also supports AV1 for streaming and all global TV broadcast standards including the latest ATSC 3.0.