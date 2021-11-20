Xbox Black Friday deals: Here's everything you need to know about

As Black Friday is around the corner, Microsoft is back with amazing deals on Xbox games, accessories, and more including three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1, up to 75% off on select games from Xbox Game Studios and much more. The sale is now underway and will run till December 2, 2021.

Below is the full lineup of Xbox Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals:

Games

Get up to 67% off on over 700 digital games including Far Cry 6, NBA 2K22, Back 4 Blood, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4, and more.

Save up to 75% on select games from Xbox Game Studios including Psychonauts 2, Gears 5, Gears Tactics, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Rare Replay, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4, and more.

For a limited time, select retailers will be offering deals on great games like Gears 5, Rare Replay, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, and more.

Get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for $1 and play new games from Xbox Game Studios, like Age of Empires IV, Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite on day one of their release.

Get up to 75% discount on digital PC games including Among Us, Halo Wars 2, Sea of Thieves, and more.

Gaming accessories

Save up to 40% on select HyperX Gaming Accessories for Xbox & PC

Save up to $50 on Turtle Beach and ROCCAT Gaming Accessories

Save $30 on select Razer Streaming Gaming Accessories

Save up to $50 on the Logitech G502 Wireless Gaming Mouse & Pro X Gaming Headset

Save 50% on the PowerA MOGA Gaming Clip 2

In addition, you will be able to save up to $500 on gaming PCs and laptops.

For more details on availability and pricing, check with your local region Xbox.com, Microsoft Store, and participating retailers as deals will vary between regions and retailers.