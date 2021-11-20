Left Menu

TN launches DNA search tool

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-11-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 17:09 IST
TN launches DNA search tool
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday launched a Forensic DNA Profile Search Tool and said it will be useful in various aspects, including reuniting abducted and missing children with parents based on DNA.

Tamil Nadu was the first state to introduce the technology in the country and Chief Minister M K Stalin launched it here, an official release said.

In foreign countries, by combining DNA with IT, its efficiency has grown manifold and such a technology was not available in the country so far, it said.

The tool will be useful in reuniting abducted and missing children with parents based on their DNA 'comparison', tracking inter-state criminals, identifying persons resorting to repeated crime acts and identifying unidentified bodies and human skeletons, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021