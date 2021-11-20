Google Messages might change how Android gets iMessage reactions

According to a new report, Google Messages might be receiving an update that will slightly enhance the messaging experience on the Android end. According to GSM Arena, code has been found in the most recent version of Google Messages that would show iMessage 'reactions' as emoji's within Google Messages.

If an iPhone user sends a message to a phone number that's on Android, the conversation will be carried on the SMS protocol since iOS doesn't support RCS and iMessage isn't supported on Android. Currently, iMessage users can send 'reactions' to text messages, but if a reaction is sent to an Android user, the user receives a text message back that simply says "Liked 'I am doing great!'".

The report suggests that Google Messages would receive the SMS messages from the iPhone as normal, but would recognize when a reaction is being sent from iMessage and would apply an emoji reaction to the corresponding message. Additionally, another string of text suggests that Google Messages may remind users of a contact's birthday.

Basically, if Messages sees that a contact's information contains a birthday, it would remind, perhaps with an animated banner, to "Wish them a Happy Birthday!" This could be displayed either within the conversation window or the conversation list, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)