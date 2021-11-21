Apple Watch Series 8 leaked render reveals design

The Apple Watch Series 8 CAD render has leaked, revealing its design. As per GSM Arena, this render has been created based on the images and CAD files received by the source from people familiar with the matter, and it tells us that the Watch Series 8 won't come with a design overhaul as expected.

In fact, the only noticeable change is that the Watch Series 8 has a pair of speaker grilles instead of one. It's also worth noting that the colour used is not a part of the leak, but the source claims to have seen the Watch Series 8 in a light green shade, similar to the iPad Air.

While the leaks show that Apple is recycling old design for its next-gen smartwatch, rumours have it that the Cupertino-based tech giant will make up for it by introducing new features. That said, there's still a lot of time for the launch of Watch Series 8, and it remains to be seen if Apple will surprise us with a different design at the event as it did with the Watch Series 7, which was expected to flaunt flat edges instead of curved ones seen on previous models. (ANI)

