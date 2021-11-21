Leaks suggest MediaTek Dimensity 7000 to be based on 5nm node

Taiwanese tech giant MediaTek had announced its flagship SoC, the Dimensity 9000, just a couple of days ago and now there are rumours doing the rounds about its supposed upper mid-range offering for 2022, the Dimensity 7000. According to GSM Arena, the rumour suggests that MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 7000 chipset has entered the testing phase.

It also suggests that it's built on TSMC's 5nm manufacturing process and uses ARM's new V9 architecture, also implemented in the Dimensity 9000. As per GSM Arena, though it's still early to talk about clock speeds and CPU configurations sources suggest that the SoC's support for fast charging will comfortably slot in between the Snapdragon 870 and the Snapdragon 888 at about 75W. This sounds quite promising for a non-flagship chip, that's for sure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)