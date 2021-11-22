Left Menu

Google Pixel 6a renders leak, reveal Pixel 6-like design

Google Pixel 6a is reportedly in the works. The renders of the rumoured mid-range Pixel 6a have been revealed in leaks online.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Google Pixel 6a is reportedly in the works. The renders of the rumoured mid-range Pixel 6a have been revealed in leaks online. As per GSM Arena, the design is in line with the current Pixel 6 and 6 Pro sporting a punch-hole display up front and a visor on the back for its dual-cam setup. The OLED display on the Pixel 6a is said to measure 6.2-inches.

At 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm Pixel 6a would be noticeably more compact than the regular Pixel 6 which measures at 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm. The rest of the spec sheet should include a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor for the main cam, 6/8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The chipset is speculated to be either the Google Tensor SoC like on the Pixel 6 duo or the Snapdragon 778G.

One thing that seems to be missing is a headphone jack, which would make Pixel 6a the first A-series phone from Google without a headphone jack. Android 12 will cover the software side and the phone will most likely come with at least three years of software support from Google. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

