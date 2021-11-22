Left Menu

Kremlin raises alarm over weapons supplies to Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-11-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin on Monday dismissed new allegations that Moscow was weighing a military attack on Ukraine, and said it was alarmed that Ukraine was being supplied with large quantities of weapons and building up its own forces.

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence told the Military Times outlet this weekend that Russia had more than 92,000 troops amassed around Ukrainian borders and was preparing for an attack by the end of January or beginning of February.

Kyrylo Budanov said such an attack would likely involve airstrikes, artillery and armoured attacks followed by airborne assaults in the east, amphibious assaults in Odessa and Mariupol and a smaller incursion through neighboring Belarus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

