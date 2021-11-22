Left Menu

Rugby-Final qualification tournament for women's World Cup to be held in Dubai

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 22-11-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:42 IST
The qualification tournament for the last remaining place at next year's women's Rugby World Cup will be held at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai in February, World Rugby said on Monday.

The tournament will take place on Feb. 18 and 24, with Scotland, Samoa, Colombia and the winner of the Hong Kong v Kazakhstan playoff, vying to book a place at the World Cup in New Zealand, which will be held between Oct. 8 and Nov. 12.

