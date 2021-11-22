Oman's OQ agrees with Korea's KOGAS-Tech to explore opportunities in green hydrogen

Oman state energy company OQ said on Monday it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korean Gas Technology Corporation (KOGAS-Tech) to explore opportunities in green hydrogen.

It added in a statement that this is a step towards expanding the knowledge, technological and research pool on green hydrogen.

