Oman's OQ agrees with Korea's KOGAS-Tech to explore opportunities in green hydrogen

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-11-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 18:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Oman state energy company OQ said on Monday it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korean Gas Technology Corporation (KOGAS-Tech) to explore opportunities in green hydrogen.

It added in a statement that this is a step towards expanding the knowledge, technological and research pool on green hydrogen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

