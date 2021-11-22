Report says OnePlus 10 Pro won't get periscope telephoto lens

Though OnePlus has been focusing more and more on the camera performance of its phones, the company is yet to match its rivals in terms of telephoto cameras and now it seems it won't be doing so with its OnePlus 10 Pro flagship either. According to GSM Arena, a reputable tipster has revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro won't be featuring a periscope zoom camera, hence it's sticking with a standard optical zoom unit capable of 3.3x magnification and up to 30x digital zoom.

The tipster further said the sensor itself isn't high resolution, so the hybrid zoom feature would probably fail to impress. Further, as per GSM Arena, don't hold your breath for the next Oppo Find X or Realme GT flagship either as the report has it the flagships of sister brands will also miss on long-zoom cameras. (ANI)

