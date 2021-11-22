Oppo to soon announce smart TV for Indian market

While OnePlus and Realme already have their TV offerings in the Indian market, now according to a trustworthy source, their sister company Oppo will be joining the party pretty soon as well. According to GSM Arena, there are speculations that the company's K9 series will enter the country soon.

The K9 TV family is already selling in China and goes up to 75" in size with 60Hz LCD panels with support HDR10+ and HLG. They are powered by MediaTek SoCs and run on the company's ColorOS TV 2.0 software.

As per GSM Arena, while the announcement of the lineup will likely happen pretty soon, the first units will hit the market in the first quarter of 2022. However, it's yet to be learnt if all models will be made available in India or just some of them. (ANI)

