Brazil 2021 primary deficit forecast lowered to $17.1 bln - ministry

The Brazilian government's primary deficit will be 95.8 billion reais ($17.1 billion) at the end of this year, down from an earlier forecast of 139.4 billion reais, thanks to stronger-than-expected tax collection, the Economy Ministry said on Monday.

That will mean a lower deficit of 1.1% of GDP, down from 1.6% calculated previously, according to the ministry's latest report on revenues and spending. ($1 = 5.5890 reais)

