Nokia’s Guadalajara 5G Lab upgraded to support testing across new use cases

Nokia's 5G testing lab in Guadalajara develops and executes a wide range of tests for the company's hardware solutions, such as radio frequency testing for 3G, 4G and 5G networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guadalajara | Updated: 23-11-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 09:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Nokia has upgraded its 5G facility in Guadalajara, Mexico to support testing across new use cases. The lab is located at a unique geographical position to support both Latin America and North America.

The upgraded facility will enable the testing of new 5G products, as well as support growing sales and supply chain operations in the region, the Finnish firm announced on Monday.

The lab also includes additional testing for product change notification, chamber thermal testing, mechanical analysis, mechanical first article inspection, mechanical testing, digital data analysis and power supply analysis and realistic performance monitoring that assure that Nokia products meet a wide range of national and international standards.

"Following excellent results in its four years of operation, we chose to increase our investment in Guadalajara. Additionally, our 5G deployments coming soon in Mexico and Latin America region will be fully supported by our own regional operations and supported as well by the free trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada (USMCA)," said Raul Romero, Head of Nokia LAT North Region and Country Senior Officer for Mexico.

The 5G testing facility works closely with Nokia's design facilities in Dallas, Texas and Naperville, Illinois, USA.

