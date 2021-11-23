Left Menu

OnePlus Nord CE update lands with November 2021 security patch

The latest update, OxygenOS 11.0.11.11, is rolling out in batches to Nord CE users in India, Europe and North America, which means a small percentage of users will receive it today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 14:56 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is rolling out a new OxygenOS update to the Nord CE that brings along the November 2021 Android security patch and also fixes known issues on the smartphone. The update was announced in a post on the official OnePlus community forums on Tuesday.

The latest update, OxygenOS 11.0.11.11, is rolling out in batches to Nord CE users in India, Europe and North America, which means a small percentage of users will receive it today. A broader rollout will begin in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

Builds

  • IN:11.0.11.11.EB13DA
  • EU: 11.0.11.11EB13BA
  • NA: 11.0.11.11.EB13AA​

Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord CE OxygenOS 11.0.11.11 update:

System

  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.11
  • Fixed known issues and improved stability

If you haven't received the update notification yet, navigate to the phone's settings > System > System Updates to manually check for its availability.

OnePlus Nord CE: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G octa-core SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS2.1 storage.

As far as the camera is concerned, the phone is equipped with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies and video calling, while at the back there is a triple rear camera module that houses a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel mono camera. The rear camera supports up to 4K video shooting at 30fps, Nightscape, UltraShot HDR, 1080p super slow-motion video at 120fps, among other features.

Lastly, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging.

