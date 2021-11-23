Left Menu

Italian competition watchdog fines Apple, Amazon $225M

An investigation found that provisions in a 2018 agreement between the U.S. tech giants limited access to Italys Amazon marketplace to selected resellers, the Italian Competition Authority said Tuesday.The watchdog slapped Apple with a 134.5 million euro 151.32 million fine and Amazon with a 68.7 million euro 77.29 million penalty.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 23-11-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 17:24 IST
Italian competition watchdog fines Apple, Amazon $225M
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's antitrust watchdog has fined Apple and Amazon more than 200 million euros ($225 million) for cooperating to restrict competition in the sale of Apple and Beats branded products in violation of European Union rules. An investigation found that provisions in a 2018 agreement between the U.S. tech giants limited access to Italy's Amazon marketplace to selected resellers, the Italian Competition Authority said Tuesday.

The watchdog slapped Apple with a 134.5 million euro ($151.32 million) fine and Amazon with a 68.7 million euro ($77.29 million) penalty. It also ordered them to end the restrictions and give resellers access in a "non-discriminatory manner." Both Apple and Amazon said they would appeal.

"The proposed fine is disproportionate and unjustified," Amazon said. "We reject the ICA's suggestion that Amazon benefits by excluding sellers from our store, since our business model relies on their success." Apple said it respects the Italian Competition Authority ''but believe we have done nothing wrong.'' Teaming up with selected resellers helps customer safety because it ensures products are genuine, Apple said. "Non-genuine products deliver an inferior experience and can often be dangerous,'' Apple said. "To ensure our customers purchase genuine products, we work closely with our reseller partners and have dedicated teams of experts around the world who work with law enforcement, customs and merchants to ensure only genuine Apple products are being sold."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021