Left Menu

Tata Steel wins five awards

Tata Steel is observing November as Quality Month. The theme for the Quality Month 2021 is GenQ Next Generation of Quality.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 18:37 IST
Tata Steel wins five awards
  • Country:
  • India

Private steel major Tata Steel has won five prestigious awards for systematic application of Value Engineering at the 37th INVEST International Virtual Conference, a company release said on Tuesday.

Indian Value Engineering Society (INVEST) has conferred Tata Steel the prestigious “Handa Golden Key Award” for excellence in systematic application of Value Engineering at Engineering and Projects at the conference held on November 20 and 21, it said.

The company has been awarded the “Mohta Award” for best Value Engineering case study in India for improvement in plant layout of Briquette Plant at Tata Steel Kalinganagar and bagged two “Commendation Awards” for value study of optimization of Programmable Logic Controllers at Cold Rolling Mill at Jamshedpur and using 'Risk' as a value element and expected value as a method for value measurement to build resilience in projects. Another award, Fellowship of INVEST (FINVEST) has been awarded to Surya Prakash Prabhaker based on his technical competency, outstanding accomplishment and distinct contribution in promoting Value Management in India.

Avneesh Gupta, Vice President TQM and Engineering & Projects, Tata Steel said: “It is indeed a proud moment for all of us in Tata Steel. Our Quality journey has been in progress for the last three decades and we have embedded the culture of continuous improvement. Tata Steel is observing November as Quality Month. The theme for the Quality Month 2021 is “GenQ: Next Generation of Quality”. The theme focuses on the next Generation Quality, to perfect the balance between people, processes and technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021