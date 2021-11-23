Tata Steel wins five awards

Private steel major Tata Steel has won five prestigious awards for systematic application of Value Engineering at the 37th INVEST International Virtual Conference, a company release said on Tuesday.

Indian Value Engineering Society (INVEST) has conferred Tata Steel the prestigious “Handa Golden Key Award” for excellence in systematic application of Value Engineering at Engineering and Projects at the conference held on November 20 and 21, it said.

The company has been awarded the “Mohta Award” for best Value Engineering case study in India for improvement in plant layout of Briquette Plant at Tata Steel Kalinganagar and bagged two “Commendation Awards” for value study of optimization of Programmable Logic Controllers at Cold Rolling Mill at Jamshedpur and using 'Risk' as a value element and expected value as a method for value measurement to build resilience in projects. Another award, Fellowship of INVEST (FINVEST) has been awarded to Surya Prakash Prabhaker based on his technical competency, outstanding accomplishment and distinct contribution in promoting Value Management in India.

Avneesh Gupta, Vice President TQM and Engineering & Projects, Tata Steel said: “It is indeed a proud moment for all of us in Tata Steel. Our Quality journey has been in progress for the last three decades and we have embedded the culture of continuous improvement. Tata Steel is observing November as Quality Month. The theme for the Quality Month 2021 is “GenQ: Next Generation of Quality”. The theme focuses on the next Generation Quality, to perfect the balance between people, processes and technology.

