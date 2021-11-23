Left Menu

Guj I-T dept conducts searches at premises of two companies for suspected tax evasion

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-11-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 20:04 IST
The Income Tax Department in Gujarat has conducted search and seizure operations at the premises of two prominent business groups engaged in the manufacturing of plastic pipes and metal tubes, an official said here on Tuesday.

The operations are being carried out on 40 premises, such as offices, factories and residences of key people associated with Astral Pipes and Ratnamani Metals and Tubes in different parts of the country, the senior official said.

The two business entities are not linked to each other, he said.

Searches were mainly conducted at premises in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Jaipur, the official said, adding that both the groups are under radar for suspected tax evasion and hiding unaccounted income.

While the operation will continue for some more days, officials have so far found 12 bank lockers and recovered Rs 1 crore in cash on the first day of search, he said. Computer servers of both the business groups were also seized to retrieve data from them, the official added.

