Left Menu

Govt committed to protecting privacy of individuals, PDP Bill to strengthen legal framework: IT Min

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 20:05 IST
Govt committed to protecting privacy of individuals, PDP Bill to strengthen legal framework: IT Min
  • Country:
  • India

The government is fully committed to protecting privacy of individuals, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday, asserting that the proposed data protection Bill will further strengthen the legal framework around privacy.

The minister, however, did not comment on concerns raised by some opposition MPs who gave dissent notes to the Joint Committee of Parliament on Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill, after the panel adopted its report at its meeting on Monday.

Asked about the concerns raised over certain provisions of the Bill, the minister said, ''the Joint Committee of Parliament has completed their deliberations, they will be presenting....report to Parliament...then only one should comment.'' The government is ''very'' committed to protecting the privacy of citizens and residents, he emphasised.

The concerns which were raised earlier on Aadhaar have already been addressed ''meticulously'', he said speaking at the inauguration of three-day workshop 'Aadhaar 2.0'.

''The concerns which were there (on Aadhaar) have already been addressed very meticulously, through a very long process in which the Supreme Court judgement came, a lot of regulations have been made. Those things have been settled. The data protection Bill will further strengthen that legal framework,'' Vaishnaw said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021