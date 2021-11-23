Apple files lawsuit against NSO Group
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 23:42 IST
Apple Inc said on Tuesday it has filed a lawsuit against Israeli cyber firm NSO Group and its parent company OSY Technologies for the surveillance and targeting of Apple users with its Pegasus spyware.
The iPhone maker said it is also seeking to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services or devices to prevent further abuse.
