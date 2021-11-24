Samsung's new Texas facility to boost production of advanced semiconductors

Samsung announced today that it will be building a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor, Texas, to boost the production of advanced semiconductor solutions that power next-generation innovations and technologies.

The estimated $17 billion investment will mark the largest-ever investment made by Samsung in the U.S, bringing its total investment to more than $47 billion since beginning operations in the country in 1978.

Groundbreaking of the new Samsung facility will be in the first half of 2022 and it is expected to be operational in the second half of 2024. The facility will span more than 5 million square meters and is expected to serve as a key location for the company's global semiconductor manufacturing capacity along with its latest new production line in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

The Taylor facility will manufacture products based on advanced process technologies for application in areas such as mobile, 5G, high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI), the South Korean firm said in a press release on Wednesday.

Samsung's new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor is expected to create over 2,000 high-tech jobs directly and thousands of related jobs once it becomes fully operational.

As we add a new facility in Taylor, Samsung is laying the groundwork for another important chapter in our future. With greater manufacturing capacity, we will be able to better serve the needs of our customers and contribute to the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain. Kinam Kim, Vice Chairman and CEO, Samsung Electronics Device Solutions Division

Currently, Samsung has over 20,000 employees across the United States.