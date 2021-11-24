L&T signs pact with Tamil Nadu govt to build data centre at Kanchipuram

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a data center in the state.

L&T will establish 90 MW capacity data centers and associated units in a phased manner in Kanchipuram over the next five years. The company envisages employing around 1,100 people -- 600 direct and 500 indirect -- in the project.

Larsen & Toubro ''has signed an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish a data center at Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu,'' the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The Government of Tamil Nadu will provide uninterrupted power supply and other infrastructure support on a best-effort basis that will bring tangible economic and social benefits to the people of the state.

''Tamil Nadu is on a growth trajectory, and we are delighted to partner with the Government of Tamil Nadu to propel this growth by building a data center that will further trigger development by attracting investments and generating jobs for the people of Kanchipuram,'' L&T CEO and MD S N Subrahmanyan said.

L&T will establish hyperscale data centers at Kanchipuram to provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end data center services, with multi-cloud managed and cyber security services, digital transformation integration services, and application integration services.

L&T said that it is using technology and innovation for sustainable growth.

