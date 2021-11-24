Left Menu

L&T signs pact with Tamil Nadu govt to build data centre at Kanchipuram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 11:46 IST
L&T signs pact with Tamil Nadu govt to build data centre at Kanchipuram
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a data center in the state.

L&T will establish 90 MW capacity data centers and associated units in a phased manner in Kanchipuram over the next five years. The company envisages employing around 1,100 people -- 600 direct and 500 indirect -- in the project.

Larsen & Toubro ''has signed an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish a data center at Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu,'' the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The Government of Tamil Nadu will provide uninterrupted power supply and other infrastructure support on a best-effort basis that will bring tangible economic and social benefits to the people of the state.

''Tamil Nadu is on a growth trajectory, and we are delighted to partner with the Government of Tamil Nadu to propel this growth by building a data center that will further trigger development by attracting investments and generating jobs for the people of Kanchipuram,'' L&T CEO and MD S N Subrahmanyan said.

L&T will establish hyperscale data centers at Kanchipuram to provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end data center services, with multi-cloud managed and cyber security services, digital transformation integration services, and application integration services.

L&T said that it is using technology and innovation for sustainable growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021