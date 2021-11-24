Left Menu

NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-11-2021 11:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
A spacecraft that must ultimately crash to succeed was launched late on Tuesday from California on a NASA mission to demonstrate the world's first planetary defense system, designed to deflect an asteroid from a potential doomsday collision with Earth.

The so-called DART spacecraft soared into the night sky at 10:21 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday (1:21 a.m. Eastern/0621 GMT Wednesday) from the Vandenberg U.S. Space Force Base, about 150 miles northwest of Los Angeles, carried aboard a SpaceX-owned Falcon 9 rocket.

The blast-off was shown live on NASA TV.

