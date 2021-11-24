Top Celebrity Chefs Joins OneRare, the World's First Food Metaverse

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) OneRare, the first-ever project to build a metaverse for food, gaming, and NFTs on the blockchain ecosystem have announced their collaboration with top celebrity Chefs Arnold Poernomo, SaranshGoila& Jaimie Van Heije. With this collaboration, OneRare’s revolutionary concept of the world’s first Food Metaverse on the blockchain has caught the eye of foodies around the world. OneRare will be tokenizing the Chefs’ signature dishes as NFTs, and players will be able to claim these special artworks by collecting ingredients and playing the game.

Supreet Raju, Co-founder, OneRare said on the collaboration, ''We are very excited to collaborate with the best forces in the Food & Beverage industry celebrity Chef Arnold Poernomo, Chef SaranshGoila, and Chef Jaimie Van Heije. We would like to expand the idea of Foodverse with the help of these pioneers and celebrate their culinary journey as NFTs in the foodverse at a Global scale.'' With the rapidly growing reach of the blockchain, the Chefs will get to interact with international audiences for the first time and introduce them to exciting culinary concepts from their part of the world.

With the recent successful fundraise of $2M from notable angels & the biggest funds in crypto, OneRare is now ready to grow their Foodverse. OneRare’s engaging gameplay brings the global F&B industry onto the blockchain for the first time, and keeping in mind the global appeal of Food, the project is striving to partner with top chefs from various countries to celebrate culinary delights from every corner of the world.

Speaking about the collaboration - Chef Arnold Poernomo said, “The success to my passion for the food industry & is now making his way to the blockchain to explore the new realms of Food. “Food brings people together Combined with metaverse and Onerare, the possibilities are endless and for sure delicious”.'' Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Chef Saransh Golia said, “From being a chef in my home kitchen to teaching and creating recipes virtually I've learned that food really has no boundaries. Super excited to explore this new chapter of food in the metaverse by OneRare. The fact that you can create your favourite recipes in the metaverse and own dish NFTs is fascinating for me. I'm really looking forward to showcasing my favourite dishes on OneRare, and hoping to make the metaverse a delicious space.

Sharing his thoughts, Chef Jaimie Van Heije said, “I love to create the best dishes out of nearly nothing. “I’m very in love with the idea of OneRare, like there is a connection in my restaurant with the food and the client. There is also a connection between crypto, the food, and the beverage sector. I truly love the idea and I can’t wait to play!” Distant from the regular noise with a completely different dimension, OneRare is penetrating the blockchain metaverse and it is poised to be a major milestone in this sphere. The project is leveraging the increasing number of GameFibuffs and a growing community of food lovers spread across various parts of the globe to redefine the concept of an existing virtual realm.

With OneRare, the blockchain metaverse will cater to global audiences as food mavens will have an opportunity to come into the Foodverse and monetize it while exploring it to the fullest. Foodies can farm for ingredients, trade them at the Farmer’s Market, or head to the Kitchen to claim Dishes. The Foodverse also features a Playground where users can use their NFTs to battle in mini-games. Image: Arnold Poernomo, SaranshGoila and Jaimie Van Heije PWR PWR

