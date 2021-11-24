US Domestic News Roundup: Suspect in Wisconsin parade attack charged with homicide, court sets bail at $5 million; As holidays near, 'smash-and-grab' robbers hit U.S. retailers and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Suspect in Wisconsin parade attack charged with homicide, court sets bail at $5 million

The man accused of driving his vehicle into a traditional Christmas parade near Milwaukee made his first court appearance on Tuesday since the weekend rampage and was charged with homicide, as the death toll rose to six. The death toll was raised after prosecutors said an 8-year-old boy had died, marking the first death of a child in the incident.

As holidays near, 'smash-and-grab' robbers hit U.S. retailers

A Nordstrom department store in a Los Angeles mall on Monday night became the latest target in a string of "smash-and-grab" robberies that have hit luxury retailers in California and Illinois as the holiday shopping season approaches. The Los Angeles Police Department said it had taken three suspects into custody. Local reports said as many as 20 people may have been involved in the break-in and theft.

NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft

A spacecraft that must ultimately crash to succeed was launched late on Tuesday from California on a NASA mission to demonstrate the world's first planetary defense system, designed to deflect an asteroid from a potential doomsday collision with Earth. The DART spacecraft soared into the night sky at 10:21 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday (1:21 a.m. Eastern/0621 GMT Wednesday) from Vandenberg U.S. Space Force Base, about 150 miles northwest of Los Angeles, carried aboard a SpaceX-owned Falcon 9 rocket.

Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs

The United States Department of Defense late on Tuesday said it will establish a new group to investigate reports on the presence of UFOs in restricted airspace. The formation of the group comes after the government released a report in June, encompassing 144 observations, which said there was a lack of sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects.

Thanksgiving travel rush tests U.S. carriers

Flights and airports across the United States are expected to be packed on Wednesday as millions of Americans fly to visit their families for Thanksgiving holiday. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen about 20 million air passengers during the travel period, compared with nearly 26 million in the same period in 2019. On Monday, the TSA screened 2.1 million U.S. air passengers, the fifth consecutive day with checkpoint volume topping 2 million.

Pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens, Walmart helped fuel opioid epidemic, U.S. jury finds

A federal jury on Tuesday found that pharmacy chain operators CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc helped fuel an opioid epidemic in two Ohio counties, in the first trial the companies have faced over the U.S. drug crisis. Jurors in Cleveland federal court after six days of deliberations concluded that actions by the pharmacy chains helped create a public nuisance that resulted in an oversupply of addictive pain pills and the diversion of those opioids to the black market.

Theranos founder Holmes denies misleading Walgreens

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes denied lying to Walgreens about her company's technology during her fraud trial on Tuesday, offering rationales for withholding key details about operations and internal reports. Holmes took the stand for a third day to defend herself against fraud accusations related to Theranos, a blood testing startup that is now defunct. The company had touted technology that could run diagnostic tests faster and more accurately than traditional lab testing with a drop of blood from a finger prick.

Jury hits organizers of 'Unite the Right' rally with $26 million verdict

A federal jury in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Tuesday found the organizers of the 2017 "Unite the Right" white nationalist rally liable for injuries sustained by counter-protesters and awarded approximately $26 million in damages. The nine plaintiffs in the case said they suffered physical or emotional trauma at the rally, including four who were struck when a self-described neo-Nazi, James Fields, drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Biden to nominate Shalanda Young to lead White House budget office -source

U.S. President Joe Biden will nominate Shalanda Young to be director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), a source familiar with the decision said on Tuesday. Young, who currently serves as acting OMB director, must be confirmed by the Senate for the post. Biden's first pick for the job, Neera Tanden, withdrew from consideration in March after she ran into stiff opposition over tweets that upset lawmakers.

Georgia jury to resume deliberations in Arbery murder trial

A Georgia jury is expected to deliberate for a second day Wednesday on murder and other charges against three white men who chased and shot Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who ran through their mostly white neighborhood. The jury met for more than six hours Tuesday without reaching a verdict as the panel weighed evidence from the more than two dozen witnesses called during a trial of more than two weeks.

