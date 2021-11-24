Security tightened outside Gautam Gambhir’s residence after ‘threat’ mail from ‘ISIS Kashmir’

Security has been beefed up outside the residence of former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir here on Wednesday after he received an alleged death threat from ''ISIS Kashmir'', officials said.

After receiving the first threat, a complaint addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) stated that a death threat from ''ISIS Kashmir'' was received on the official email ID of Gambhir at 9.32 pm on Tuesday, they said.

The mail read, ''We are going to kill you and your family, the officials said.

In the complaint, a request was made to look into the matter, register an FIR and make necessary security arrangements, they said.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of Special Cell has written to Google seeking information about the account handlers and registered ID through which the alleged mails were sent.

This would help in tracing the IP location of the device from where these alleged threats have been sent, a senior police officer of the Special Cell said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a complaint was received from Gaurav Arora, personal secretary to Gambhir, at Rajendra Nagar police station on Wednesday.

''The complaint alleged that an unidentified person has sent an email on Tuesday on the email ID of Gautam Gambhir threatening to kill him and his family members,'' she said.

''On receiving the complaint, the district police increased (Gambhir's) personal security as well as the security of his residence in Rajendra Nagar area. The police are currently enquiring into the source of the complaint,'' the DCP added.

However, no FIR has been registered in the matter yet as an enquiry is in process, police said.

They said along with the Cyber Cell of the police of the Central district, an enquiry is also being carried out by the Special Cell.

''We are looking into the matter,'' a senior officer from the Special Cell said.

