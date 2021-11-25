NASA's most powerful space telescope 'Webb' ready for flight on Dec 22

Left Menu

The world's largest telescope is now targeted to launch on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 7:20 a.m. EST from French Guiana.

The James Webb Space Telescope will also observe exoplanets located in their stars’ habitable zones and determine if and where signatures of habitability may be present. Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAWebb)
The James Webb Space Telescope, NASA's largest and most powerful space science telescope ever constructed, is now ready for flight following additional testing of the observatory that was conducted this week, the U.S. space agency said on Wednesday.

The world's largest telescope is now targeted to launch on Wednesday, December 22, at 7:20 a.m. EST from French Guiana. Webb was previously targeted to launch on December 18, 2021.

Engineering teams completed the test on Wednesday, November 24 to ensure Webb's health following a recent incident that occurred when a sudden, unplanned release of a clamp band – which secures Webb to the launch vehicle adapter – caused a vibration throughout the observatory. However, no observatory components were damaged in the incident, a NASA-led anomaly review board has concluded.

After launch, Webb will travel to an orbit about one million miles away from Earth and undergo six months of commissioning in space - unfolding its mirrors, sunshield, and other smaller systems. Its revolutionary technology will study every phase of cosmic history - from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe.

Scientists will use Webb to study planets and other bodies in our solar system to determine their origin and evolution and compare them with exoplanets, planets that orbit other stars. The James Webb Space Telescope will also observe exoplanets located in their stars' habitable zones and determine if and where signatures of habitability may be present.

The Webb mission is an international collaboration between NASA, ESA (the European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

