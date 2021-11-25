PUBG: New State announces emergency maintenance compensation rewards

PUBG: New State underwent emergency maintenance on Thursday, November 25, to fix an issue where in-game items could be mistakenly claimed by certain accounts. The developers have now announced compensation rewards for the Survivors whose accounts were blocked during this maintenance period.

Accounts affected by the issue were temporarily restricted from accessing the game for a short time to retrieve the in-game items. The issue has now been fixed and players can access the game.

Hello Survivors, The game had an urgent maintenance to stabilize the game service. The issue is now fixed and players can log in again. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please check your mail for the compensation rewards.See link for more details: https://t.co/qzQcxtmenG pic.twitter.com/EQc468ogPi — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) November 25, 2021

"We sincerely apologize to all Survivors affected by this issue and to those whose accounts have been blocked in particular. We hope that you will all join us as we continue to improve the PUBG: NEW STATE and the Battlegrounds of 2051," the developers said in an official post.

Earlier this week, Krafton reported a steep increase in the usage of unauthorized 3rd party programs over the past weekend (November 20-22), following which PUBG: New State underwent maintenance in order to enhance its anti-cheat systems. The developers applied enhanced measures to detect unauthorized 3rd party programs in real-time and secured potential weaknesses that could be exploited and lead to the creation of unauthorized 3rd party programs.

PUBG: New State is Krafton's new multiplayer online battle royale video game which was launched globally on November 11. The battle royale is set in the near future of 2051, where 100 players fight on a new battleground with various weapons and strategies until only one party remains to become the last survivor standing.

The game is available across both Android and iOS.