EU to recommend COVID passes last for nine months after full vaccination
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-11-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 16:23 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission will recommend on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccination certificates last for nine months after full vaccination, an EU official told Reuters.
The decision was made after a long discussion about whether the validity of the certificates should last eight or nine months. People who get a booster shot will have the validity of their certificates automatically extended, the source said.
The recommendation is not binding but is expected to help foster a uniform approach across EU states.
