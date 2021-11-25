Left Menu

OnePlus 9/9 Pro get November security patch with latest update

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 17:16 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have started receiving a new OxygenOS update that bumps up their Android security patch level to November 2021 and also optimizes the third-party app experience.

The OxygenOS 11.2.10.10 is rolling out to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users in India, Europe and North America. Below is the complete update changelog:

System

  • Optimized the third-party app experience
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.11
  • Improved System stability and fixed known issues

As always, the OTA is incremental in nature, which means a limited number of users will receive the update today. The company will begin a broader rollout in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

Builds

OnePlus 9

  • IN: 11.2.10.10.LE25DA
  • EU: 11.2.10.10.LE25BA
  • NA: 11.2.10.10.LE25AA

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • IN: 11.2.10.10.LE15DA
  • EU: 11.2.10.10.LE15BA
  • NA: 11.2.10.10.LE15AA

Earlier this month, OnePlus released the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 update for the two smartphones. The update changelog included a couple of bug fixes, optimization and some known issues.

OnePlus 9/9 Pro: Specifications

Both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G octa-core SoC. Below are the key highlights of both Android flagships:

OnePlus 9 Pro: a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display; a 48MP quad-camera setup; 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging support

OnePlus 9: a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display; a 48MP triple camera setup; 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast-charging support; in-display fingerprint sensor

