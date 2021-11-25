OnePlus 9/9 Pro get November security patch with latest update
The OxygenOS 11.2.10.10 is rolling out to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users in India, Europe and North America.
The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have started receiving a new OxygenOS update that bumps up their Android security patch level to November 2021 and also optimizes the third-party app experience.
The OxygenOS 11.2.10.10 is rolling out to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users in India, Europe and North America. Below is the complete update changelog:
System
- Optimized the third-party app experience
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.11
- Improved System stability and fixed known issues
As always, the OTA is incremental in nature, which means a limited number of users will receive the update today. The company will begin a broader rollout in a few days if no critical bugs are found.
Builds
OnePlus 9
- IN: 11.2.10.10.LE25DA
- EU: 11.2.10.10.LE25BA
- NA: 11.2.10.10.LE25AA
OnePlus 9 Pro
- IN: 11.2.10.10.LE15DA
- EU: 11.2.10.10.LE15BA
- NA: 11.2.10.10.LE15AA
Earlier this month, OnePlus released the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 update for the two smartphones. The update changelog included a couple of bug fixes, optimization and some known issues.
OnePlus 9/9 Pro: Specifications
Both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G octa-core SoC. Below are the key highlights of both Android flagships:
OnePlus 9 Pro: a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display; a 48MP quad-camera setup; 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging support
OnePlus 9: a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display; a 48MP triple camera setup; 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast-charging support; in-display fingerprint sensor