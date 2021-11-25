Left Menu

New legal framework evolving on tech, internet; data protection bill step towards that: MoS IT

A new legal framework will start taking shape in the country around technology and internet, and the data protection bill is the first step towards that, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday.Chandrasekhar further said digitalisation of the government and public services is going to be rapid and soon-to-be-unveiled Digital India 2.0 will seek to accelerate on the gains made over the past few years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 17:30 IST
New legal framework evolving on tech, internet; data protection bill step towards that: MoS IT
  • Country:
  • India

A new legal framework will start taking shape in the country around technology and internet, and the data protection bill is the first step towards that, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday.

Chandrasekhar further said digitalisation of the government and public services is going to be ''rapid'' and soon-to-be-unveiled Digital India 2.0 will seek to accelerate on the gains made over the past few years. The government is committed to ensuring that internet and technology remain open, safe, secure and accountable, as 1.2 billion Indians come online in next few years, the minister added.

''A new modern legal framework will start taking shape around technology and internet in the country, the first step of that is the data protection bill that you will see shortly in the next few months. That again poses interesting change in overall operating environment,'' Chandrasekhar said addressing the valedictory session of Aadhaar 2.0 workshop.

He also supported the need to construct ''trusted common digital ID'' for every citizen of India.

The minister said issues of national security are ''real issues'' and so there will be a growing demand and need for trusted ID and ability to validate citizenship, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021